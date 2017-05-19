ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Asif Kirmani Friday said Prime Minister wanted to take the country to new heights of progress through One Belt One Road.
In a statement, he said the PTI chief Imran Khan had not mentioned
anything new in his today’s speech. He said it was Khan’s fate to remain on roads.
PM to take country to new heights of progress: Kirmani
