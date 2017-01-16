PM to share Pakistan’s economic success with world leaders, top businessmen

ZURICH, Jan 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would apprise the world leaders and top investors of the success of Pakistan’s economic policies and the remarkable turnaround that has amazed the global financial institutions, Ambassador Tehmina Janjua said.

The Prime Minister who arrived here to participate in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting would be holding a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders and financial experts at Davos in the next few days.

Ambassador Tehmina Janjua Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mission in Geneva told APP that the key objective of Prime Minister’s participation in the World Economic Forum was to share the success of Pakistan’s economic policies and the great turnaround with the world’s top notch businessmen and entrepreneurs gathered here for the annual meeting.

She said the Prime Minister in his different interactions with business leaders would apprise them of the remarkable positive indicators that have also been acknowledged by international financial organisations.

She said the forum would provide an opportunity to the Prime Minister to share with the business leaders the lucrative incentives for the investors and country’s development in different spheres and the ease of doing business.

She said the Prime Minister would share his vision, targets achieved and what the future holds for Pakistan and the region.

She said the visit would also allow the Prime Minister to share the understanding of world business leaders about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), its impact on region and how it would be a “game changer”.

She said the presence of China’s President at the forum was to emphasize the role his country was taking in global economy and also as being an economic partner of Pakistan.

About the theme of this year’s annual meeting of Responsible and Responsive Leadership, Ms Janjua said the Prime Minister would address different gatherings of business leaders and tell them achievements of Pakistan in curbing militancy and terrorism besides the success of economic policies.

She said the bilateral meetings would focus on mutually beneficial relationship in diverse fields.

The meeting with the new Secretary General of the United Nations would focus on apprising him of the latest situation in the region and the challenges ahead.

She said the ministers of health and information technology would also address in different fora.