PM to review work at M-3 in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will

visit Nankana Sahib today (Wednesday) to review the progress on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem motorway M-3.

The Prime Minister will inspect the construction work and will also be

briefed by officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) on the project.

The work on the 230 km M-3 commenced in February 2016 and is expected to be completed by March 2018.

The M-3 will connect with M-4 at Abdul Hakeem and provide an alternate and direct route from Lahore to Multan. The project will be completed with a cost of Rs148.654 billion.

The structure at M-3 includes 08 interchanges, 08 bridges over major

roads,35 bridges over canals/minors, 60 underpasses, 201 Cattle Creeps and 705 culverts.

About 44 percent work on the project has been completed and as per the revised schedule, the project will be operational by March 2018 instead of initial completion schedule by August 2018.