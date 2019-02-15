PM to receive Saudi Crown Prince at airport: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government had finalized arrangements to warmly welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan would personally receive him at the airport.

Talking to media persons, Fawad Hussain said that a fleet of Pakistan Air Force jets would escort his aeroplanes as they enter the country’s airspace. The Crown Prince would be given a 21 guns salute at the airport.