PM to pay daylong Dubai visit to attend World Govt Summit Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day long visit of Dubai on Sunday (February 10) at the invitation of Ruler of Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.This annual gathering of heads of state and government, policy makers, business leaders and experts would provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, said a PM Office statement.

The prime minister’s participation would underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

In his keynote address at the summit, the prime minister would highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan. He would encourage the investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

During the visit, the prime minister is also scheduled to meet the UAE leadership.