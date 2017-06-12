PM to meet King Salman

JEDDAH, June 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday would call on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

King Slaman bin Abdul Aziz will also host Iftar dinner in the honour of visiting delegation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived Jeddah.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom in context of the prevailing situation among the Gulf States, according to PM office media wing.

The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior officials.