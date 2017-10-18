PM to lead Pakistan delegation at D-8 Summit in Turkey

ISTANBUL (Turkey), Oct 18 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will arrive here Thursday to lead Pakistan’s delegation for the 9th D-8 Summit being held here on October 20.

This is Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s first visit to Turkey since assuming his office. He would be interacting with the leaders of D-8 Member States on the sidelines of the Summit.

Pakistan is the current Chair of the D-8. It assumed the Chair at the 8th Summit of D-8, held in Islamabad in November 2012. Pakistan continued to hold the Chair beyond the normal period of two years. During Islamabad Summit in November 2012 two landmark documents: the D-8 Charter and the Global Vision were signed.

The Prime Minister will hand over the chairmanship of the D-8 Summit to Turkey. The Istanbul Summit is expected to adopt a Declaration and a Plan of Action.

The major areas of cooperation in D-8 Charter are; Industry, Agriculture and Food Security, Energy, Trade, Transportation and Tourism.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will attend the 17th Council of Ministers meeting, that would precede the Summit.

This is the 9th Summit of eight Developing Countries i.e. Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. The Istanbul Summit would coincide with the 20th Anniversary of the Organization.