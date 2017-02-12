PM to lead country toward prosperity: Muqam

LOWER DIR Feb 12, (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engr.Amir Muqam Sunday said that progress of country was interlinked with vision of Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif which based on transparent and indiscriminate services to masses.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the leadership of Muhammed Nawaz Sharif would play a vital role for development as many projects initiated by the present government across the country had made the opponents restless and their politics was about to end in the upcoming general elections in 2018.

The real change in KP would come when the people voted the PML N to empower in the next general elections, he said adding the people were fed up of the politics of PTI in the province and eagerly waiting for next general elections to get rid of it.

Criticizing double standards of Sirajul Haq, he said the JI Ameer by standing with PTI in KP had buried the philosophy of their founding leader Maulana Modudi adding which Islamic system he wanted to enforce in the country with the support of Imran Khan.

The JI Ameer, he alleged sacrificed his party’s manifesto over two ministries in the KP Cabinet.

He observed Sirajul and Imran Khan wanted accountability the Prime Minister while he (Sirajul Haq) did not initiate any action against his party’s Finance Minister in KP in Khyber Bank scandal.

So much so the inquiry into the BoK scandal was conducted by a committee comprising provincial ministers who were sacked by the KP CM on corruption charges.

Fata Reforms would be implemented in tribal areas and its credit would go to the Prime Minister, he added.

He said that entire Malakand Division Gilgit, Chitral Chakdara, Bisham and Khwazakheal Expressway would become part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He assured to fulfill the promise of providing sui gas to people of district, Dir .

On this occasion he also announced construction of 132 KVA grid stations for Chakdara and Timergara and Chakdara bypass.

Tehsil Councilor Jamaat Islami, Syed Inayatur Rehman and PPP local leader Faizul Hassan along with hundreds of supporters announced joining of the PML N.