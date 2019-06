RAWALPINDI, June 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Express Train on June 30.

Talking to media, he said all nation was standing by Pakistan Army and if any aggression by India would be given befitting response.

The minister announced that he would get retirement after the completion of Karachi-Peshawar Main Line Track-1 and Leh Expressway.