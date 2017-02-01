PM to inaugurate completed section of Karachi Hyderabad Motorway on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

will inaugurate the completed section of Karachi Hyderabad Motorway

(M 9) on Friday (Feb 3).

According to a PM House press release issued here on Wednesday,

the 75 km completed section of M 9 has four interchanges

Dada Bhoy Interchange, Industrial Valley Interchange, Nooriabad

Interchange and Thano Bola Khan Interchange.

These interchanges will provide access to various areas including Keer Thar National Park, Jhmpeer, Kinjhar Jheel and Thano Ahmed Khan.

In addition, five bridges and two trauma centres at Nooriabad and Damba Goth have been completed.

The 136 km Karachi Hyderabad Motorway project commenced

on September 17, 2015 which is expected to be completed by March

17, 2018 at a cost Rs 36 billion.

Construction on the 120 km Karachi Hyderabad Motorway has started including interchanges, five bridges, 197 km service road and plantation on 40 km.

At present, the government is spending Rs 1200 billion on

various roads infrastructure, which will change the economic outlook

of the country.

The under construction motorway projects include Thakot

Havelian, Lahore Abdul Hakeem (M 3), Sukkur Multan Motorway (M 5),

Gojra Shorkot and Shorkot Khaniwal.

After the completion of these projects, the total length of

all the motorways will reach 2000 km.

Under the direction of the prime minister, National Highways

Authority is pro actively pursuing these projects of immense

national importance.

Keeping the strategic location of Pakistan in consideration,

the present government has started some revolutionary projects like

China Pakistan Economic Corridor consisting of a long network of

motorways and expressways from Khunjrab to Gwadar.