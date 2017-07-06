PM to inaugurate 760 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif will inaugurate the supply of 760 megawatt of
electricity from first unit of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant
at District Jhang on Friday.
The project is a Combined Cycle Power Plant with a total
production capacity of 1230 MW, fueled by Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG). The first unit has been made operational in a
record period of only 21 months.
The completion of civil works, construction of
switchyard, cooling towers, fuel storage tanks and
installation of gas turbine and generators has been completed
not only in record time for Pakistan, but also globally, a
press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.
M/S Power Construction Corporation of China and Qavi
Engineering Pvt Ltd of Pakistan jointly completed the
project.
The world’s most efficient and state-of-the-art-
technology has been used in the project which guaranteed
efficiency of the plant at 62.44% on LNG. Moreover, a saving
of Rs 57 billion has been achieved in the project cost when
compared to the upfront tariff given by NEPRA.
A transparent procurement process was ensured through
international competitive bidding and PPRA laws for the award
of EPC contract for the project that resulted in securing one
of the lowest EPC cost per megawatt.
An annual saving of Rs 2 billion would be made through
optimum operations and management cost. Haveli Bahadur Shah
Power Plant Project has also set the record of fastest gas
turbine installation from arrival of turbines on site i.e. 94
days for Turbine No 1 and 73 days for Turbine No 2.
The project is environment friendly with minimum impact
and is another step towards the government’s commitment of
providing balanced sources of energy for the country.
