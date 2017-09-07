PM to inaugurate 340MW C-4 nuclear power plant at Chashma

CHASHMA,(Mianwali) Sept 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate Pakistan’s fifth

nuclear power plant C-4 here on Friday, having capacity to generate

340MW electricity.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is pursuing

its vision of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and set

to achieve another milestone with the operation of Chashma

Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 (C-4).

The plant would be operational on trial basis and

pass through various functional and safety related tests at

full power.

With tremendous efforts of PAEC and Chinese friends,the

nuclear power plant C-4 would become operational and connected

to the country’s power grid.

The Chashma nuclear power projects units, C-1, C-2 and

C-3 have been successfully contributing to the national grid

with an excellent performance since 2000, 2011 and 2016

respectively.

The three nuclear power plants of Chinese origin are the

best performing power stations in the country, supplying over

950 MW to the national grid with availability factors of

around 99%.

Currently, country’s four nuclear power plants KANUPP,

C-1, C-2 and C-3 are operational and generating a total of

1,030 MW of power whereas with the inauguration of C-4

Chashma plant, the power supply would be further enhanced.

Two large sized nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3 are

under construction near Karachi and are scheduled to be

operational in 2020 and 2021 respectively, adding another

2,200 MW to the national grid.