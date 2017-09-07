PM to inaugurate 340MW C-4 nuclear power plant at Chashma

CHASHMA,(Mianwali) Sept 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate Pakistan’s fifth
nuclear power plant C-4 here on Friday, having capacity to generate
340MW electricity.
The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is pursuing
its vision of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and set
to achieve another milestone with the operation of Chashma
Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 (C-4).
The plant would be operational on trial basis and
pass through various functional and safety related tests at
full power.
With tremendous efforts of PAEC and Chinese friends,the
nuclear power plant C-4 would become operational and connected
to the country’s power grid.
The Chashma nuclear power projects units, C-1, C-2 and
C-3 have been successfully contributing to the national grid
with an excellent performance since 2000, 2011 and 2016
respectively.
The three nuclear power plants of Chinese origin are the
best performing power stations in the country, supplying over
950 MW to the national grid with availability factors of
around 99%.
Currently, country’s four nuclear power plants KANUPP,
C-1, C-2 and C-3 are operational and generating a total of
1,030 MW of power whereas with the inauguration of C-4
Chashma plant, the power supply would be further enhanced.
Two large sized nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3 are
under construction near Karachi and are scheduled to be
operational in 2020 and 2021 respectively, adding another
2,200 MW to the national grid.
