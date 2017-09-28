PM to inaugurate 1.8 MW Golain Goal hydro powr project chitral in Dec 2017: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Sep 28 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Thursday directed WAPDA to expedite work on Golain Goal Hydro Power Project (GGHP) Chitral, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would inaugurate the project in December 2017.

Presiding over a high level meeting of Ministry of Water and Power at Cabinet Block in Islamabad, he said 108 MW GGHP would bring green revolution in the area, adding that 400 acres of land would be irrigated from the project.

He directed WAPDA to complete laying of 200-kilometer long transmission lines from GGHP Chitral to Chakiyatan and Chakddar by December this year so that the issue of unscheduled loadshedding and low voltage could be addressed in Malakand division.

He further directed WAPDA to expedite pace of work on Tarbella-IV extension project so that it could be complete by February 2018 and more electricity could be added in national grid.

The advisor to PM asked WAPDA to accelerate acquisition of land for Bhasha project and payment of compensation to affectees.

He said PC-1 of Mohmand Dam project would soon be approved by Planning Commission and people of Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera would be benefitted from it.

Meanwhile he issued directives relating to Kurram Tangi Dam phase-II, Gomal Zam project, Bhasha dam, Warsak, Kiyal-IV and directed to submit monthly update on these projects.

Secretary Water and Power, Member Water, Member Power, General Manager North and high officials of the ministry attended the meeting and briefed the Advisor to Prime Minister about progress and development on different projects in KP.