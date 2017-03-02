PM to Friday perform ground-breaking of Kurram Tangi Dam

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will perform the ground-breaking of Kurram Tangi Dam project, located in North Waziristan Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday (March 3).

Kurram Tangi Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) in addition to generating 83.4 mega watt (MW) low-cost and environment- friendly hydel electricity, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here on Thursday said.

The project will be implemented in two stages and the Stage-I will be completed in about three years. The project is a significant development towards water and energy security in the country.

Kurram Tangi Dam is an important project for the country as it will provide water for irrigated agriculture in North Waziristan Agency and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mitigate floods and generate hydel electricity.

The project will not only help cope with increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country but also usher in an era of socio-economic development in the far-flung and backward areas of North Waziristan Agency and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.