PM to decide on making Abbottabad Commission Report public, after review

By Shumaila Andleeb

SARAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said he would review the Abbottabad Commission Report before making a decision to make it public.

Talking to accompanying journalists here at a breakfast meeting, the Prime Minister said he would review the Report on his return home at the end of his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Prime Minister was on a three-day official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

When sought comment on the return of co-chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, “Frankly, I am happy on his return. He should come and take over the reins of his party.”

The Prime Minister said he was in favour of political affinity and mentioned “the Charter of Democracy” signed along with PPP.

He said never during the government of PPP, he made any attempt to derail the set-up. Despite differences with PPP, Sharif said his party did not adopt the policy of agitation and sit-ins.

He said though 2016 was a difficult year for his government, however it was going to end on a good note.

“To run affairs of the country is not every one’s job, and particularly not for those habitual of doing sit-ins,” he said.

Without naming General Pervez Musharraf, the Prime Minister said even those with seven-point agenda could not make a positive difference and eventually left the nation behind with the curse of electricity loadshedding.

The Prime Minister dismissed the impression that the government was making effort to end power crisis to win votes in next general election.

In fact, he said, his government was aiming to address all development issues, adding that he would continue the policy of bringing reforms in all sectors.

Nawaz Sharif said he was working on fulfilling the objectives of his party manifesto.

He mentioned that a project of construction of 49 modern hospitals was actively being taken up and people in several districts have been issued health cards.

He said transparency had been ensured in the projects of Liquified Natural Gas and Solar plants, and added Rs 100 billion from national exchequer had been saved.

To a question on taking the four regulatory authorities under the government control, he said these bodies were meant to regulate the private sector, but these had started regulating the government.

He said this approach by these Authorities resulted in delay of several projects, which could not be afforded, and the decision was taken appropriately.