PM to continue development projects as PTI goes on lying: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif throughout his political life served the people launching development projects while Imran Khan did nothing except doing the politics of lies, allegations and chaos.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court here, she said the Prime Minister would continue to inaugurate development projects as he had already done in last three and a half years.

The minister was accompanied by Minister of State Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Members of National Assembly Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

Marriyum said Imran Khan himself repeatedly admitted that the Prime Minister reached everywhere to cut ribbons of development projects though every effort was made to stop the PML-N government from launching such projects since 2013.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would only get disappointed in 2018 elections if it continued with its present politics of allegations and lies.

The agenda of Imran Khan, she added, was not to serve the people and he should think what he would do after the Panama Papers case.

The minister said the Prime Minister would cut ribbons of the new projects while Imran Khan would reap what he had sown.

She said there was still time for Imran Khan to sow a “better crop” so that he could get its fruits in 2018.

Marriyum said if the PTI had prepared the projects of public service, it would also have been able to inaugurate them.

Still a period of one and a half years was left and the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should complete its projects of development and public service, she added.

She said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not feel disappointed as Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had also given a programme of public health for their province.

Further projects would also be started for them till the end of the democratic government, she added.

The minister said at last the PTI backtracked and accepted the trust deed of the Prime Minister’s children and many things would become clear with the conclusion of arguments by their lawyers.

To a question, she said the Supreme Court judges had directed that the proceedings inside the court, especially the questions raised by them, should not be discussed outside.

Today again the PTI held a court outside the Supreme Court by only repeating something which was deemed to be in their favour ignoring rest of the proceedings.

However, she said, the PML-N would keep in view respect of the court and would not indulge in such an act.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said after conclusion of arguments of the PTI lawyer, the Sharif family’s counsel would begin his arguments and everything would be clear.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the PTI wanted to fight an important case not in the court but in media. The PML-N leaders came to the media for responding to the PTI’s allegations, he added.

The PML-N, he said, respected the Supreme Court. The party would succeed before the court and defeat the politics of lies, he added.

PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz said PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari could not respond to any question raised by the court and lost his marbles.

The PTI was using different tactics as in the past it talked about rigging in the elections and a former official of the Election Commission Afzal Khan had to offer apology, he added.

He said the PTI would achieve nothing from allegations.

Daniyal said Imran Khan was given the name of ‘Somersault Khan’ due to the reason that he was a master of U-turns. “We will expose Imran’s real face,” he added.