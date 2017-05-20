PM to attend US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, will

visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from May 21-23 to

participate in the first trilateral US-Arab-Islamic summit at

Riyadh.

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif will focus on Islam’s message of peace, tolerance

and unity.

“He will highlight the great sacrifices and major

successes achieved by Pakistan in defeating the scourge of

terrorism and extremism in the region,” the PM Office media wing

said in a press release on Saturday.

The prime minister will also join the world leaders to

attend the inauguration ceremony of the World Centre against

Extremism, an important counter-radicalization initiative by

Saudi Arabia.

In addition to King Salman and US President Donald J.

Trump, 55 heads of state and government from the Muslim world

have been invited to participate in the summit.

The summit in Riyadh will provide an opportunity for the

participating countries to discuss how to overcome the menace

of terrorism and extremism across the world.

The summit is expected to delink `terrorism’ from any

particular religion, culture, civilization or region.