PM to attend US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, will
visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from May 21-23 to
participate in the first trilateral US-Arab-Islamic summit at
Riyadh.
In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif will focus on Islam’s message of peace, tolerance
and unity.
“He will highlight the great sacrifices and major
successes achieved by Pakistan in defeating the scourge of
terrorism and extremism in the region,” the PM Office media wing
said in a press release on Saturday.
The prime minister will also join the world leaders to
attend the inauguration ceremony of the World Centre against
Extremism, an important counter-radicalization initiative by
Saudi Arabia.
In addition to King Salman and US President Donald J.
Trump, 55 heads of state and government from the Muslim world
have been invited to participate in the summit.
The summit in Riyadh will provide an opportunity for the
participating countries to discuss how to overcome the menace
of terrorism and extremism across the world.
The summit is expected to delink `terrorism’ from any
particular religion, culture, civilization or region.
