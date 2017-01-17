PM to apprise UN Secretary General of plight of Kashmiris: Fatemi

ZURICH, Jan 17 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi

Tuesday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would highlight the critical situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) during his

upcoming meeting with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF).

“If the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir is not addressed according

to the wishes of its people, it would have far-reaching consequences,” he told APP here, when asked about the meetings of the prime minister on the sidelines of the 47th WEF at Davos.

Fatemi termed Kashmir a “flash point” which he said could turn into a very serious situation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of WEF on January 19.

The prime minister who has been forcefully raising the Kashmir issue at all international fora, including the UN General Assembly, would seek UN’s role in addressing the long-standing dispute.

Pakistan earlier this month asked the United Nations to restrain India from interfering and from activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan.

Tariq Fatemi said the prime minister during the meeting would highlight the deployment of over 700,000 troops in the IOK, use of pellet guns and rejection of a fact-finding mission by India.

He regretted the “ethnic cleansing and genocide” of Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces and said even the independent human rights groups in Kashmir were describing the movement as “indigenous and home grown” and without any foreign influence.

He said the movement gained momentum after the death of Burhanuddin Wani.

Fatemi said the prime minister would also take up the matter relating to incidents of firing on unarmed civilians, ongoing curfew and demonstrations of the Kashmiri youth against the atrocities.

He said Pakistan desired relations with all countries on the basis of honour and dignity.

He said the prime minister would categorically inform the UN Secretary General that India was responsible for the tension in the region.

Fatemi pointed out the Indian belligerent attitude, the talk of surgical strikes, violation of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and firing at the Working Boundary.

He said the prime minister’s participation in the annual meeting of the WEF was aimed at sharing with the world leaders and heads of leading business houses the analysis of leading global financial institutions about the country’s bright economic prospects.

He said the success of prime minister’s macro and micro economic policies were now showing results as the economy had experienced a turned around.

He also pointed out the successful tackling of challenges of extremism

and terrorism, weak economy and loadshedding.

He said Pakistan’s success story was “credible and factual” and its role in the region critical was significant.

He said the gathering of international political and business leaders also afforded an opportunity for unstructured dialogue helpful for greater interaction, clearing misperceptions and building a positive image of the country.