PM to announce Karachi development package soon: Governor

KARACHI, May 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would soon announce a development package for Karachi, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Tuesday.

During a visit to the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), he said that the Prime Minister would soon visit the metropolis and announce development projects on the pattern of Hyderabad, Thatta and Jacobabad.

The Governor said that law and order situation in the commercial hub of the country is improving after the launch of operation in 2013.

The improved security situation has also improved investment environment, he added.

Muhammad Zubair said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

would have more positive impact on development in the city.

The Governor was briefed about development budget, fiscal situation

and problems of the KMC.

Muhammad Zubair expressed that Karachi had been ignored during the

past several years.

Muhammmad Zubair said that public welfare work is the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister is paying special attention towards progress and prosperity of the province.

The Governor suggested that development fund for the city be created in collaboration with private sector.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar apprised the Governor of problems being faced by the city.

The Governor assured the Mayor that the problems would be looked

into.