ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday thanked the Saudi government for extending generous support to Pakistan at this difficult time.

In a telephonic conversation with Governor Tabuk Prince Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud, the prime minister confirmed his participation in the forthcoming OIC Summit to be held in Makkah al-Mukarramah on May 31.

The Tabuk Governor convey greetings of the holy month of Ramadan that

was also reciprocated by the prime minister.

The governor said that he looked forward to the prime minister’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the OIC Summit.