PM tells Bahraini businessmen to avail of CPEC’s immense opportunities

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday said the government of Bahrain as well as its

business community could benefit immensely from the

opportunities and prospects of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

He said the CPEC is a corridor of energy, roads,

motorways, pipelines, rail networks and optic fiber with an

investment outlay of over US$ 51 billion.

The Prime Minister was talking to a high level

delegation comprising prominent businessmen and investors from

Bahrain that called on him here at the PM Office, said a press

release.

Minister for Industries, Commerce & Tourism, Kingdom of

Bahrain Zayed R. Alzayani was also present on the occasion.

The Bahraini business delegation was led by Khalid Almoayed,

Chairman, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI).

The Prime Minister further said the CPEC was not only a

framework of regional connectivity, but also a game changer

for the region.

He said the economic outlook of Pakistan has altogether

changed in the last three years, which was being acknowledged

by independent financial rating institutions.

“My government after coming into power started making

best of its efforts to put the economy on a path of sustained long-

term economic growth. In this context, focus remained on

public-private partnership in the development process,

improved productivity in agriculture sector, removal of energy

shortage, enhanced industrial competitiveness, better service

delivery system and upgraded human capital formation”, the

press release quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

He said Pakistan was open for business and there were

over one thousand multinational companies profitably operating

in Pakistan.

They enjoyed a level playing field with the domestic

investors and did not face any barriers to entry or exit. They

could expand capital and infrastructure without hindrance, he

added.

“I am confident that investors from Bahrain will benefit

from opportunities arising from the economic growth of

Pakistan leading to further growth of our trade relations” he

added.

The prime minister said the Foreign Direct Investment

(FDI) was protected under law through the acts of Parliament

and the Law of Special Economic Zones has been made to meet

the global challenges of competitiveness to attract FDI.

The Law allowed creating industrial cluster with liberal

incentives, infrastructure, investor facilitation services to

enhance productivity and reduce cost of doing business for

economic development and poverty reduction, he added.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that Pakistan

was a land of unlimited opportunities and offered investment

opportunities in various sectors such as energy, agriculture,

food processing, infrastructure, information and communication

technology, textiles, apparel, surgical instruments and

leather products.

He said Pakistan welcomed the initiative of establishing

the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Holding Company by Bahraini

Businessmen.

“We are confident that it will be successful in

increasing bilateral trade and investment,” he added.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for

Commerce Engineer Khuram Dastagir Khan,Pakistan ambassador to

Bahrain Javed Malik, and other senior officials were also

present during the meeting.

The Bahraini businessmen appreciated the Prime

Minister’s policy of welcoming foreign investment and said

that they were keen to play an active role in expanding the

volume of trade between both countries.

The Bahraini delegates expressed their keen interest to

take part in Pakistan’s emerging economy and highlighted their

interest in further expanding exports from Pakistan for Gulf

counties.

The Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industries

delegation thanked the Prime Minister for his warm welcome to

Pakistan and expressed the hope to further strengthen trade

ties with Pakistan.

The business delegation of Bahrain comprised Khalid Al

Zayani, Vice Chairman BCCI, Sheikh Mohamad Bin Isaac, Senior

Member BCCI, Muhammad Sajid, Executive Board Member BCCI,

Muhammad Usman, Chairman Joint Council BCCI, Ahmed Bin Hindi,

Executive Board Member, Ali Ahmed Bufarson, Member Parliament,

Ahmed Al Saloom, Chairman SME Council, Ferial Nas, Chairperson

of Business Council, Suhair Bokhammas, Member BCCI and others.