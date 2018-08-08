PM takes notice of rape incident in capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday strongly condemned an incident of rape of a lady here at F-9 Park, and termed it an extremely unfortunate and highly deplorable.

Taking notice of reports appearing in a section of press about the incident, the interim prime minister directed Ministry of Interior to submit a detailed report on the matter as soon as possible, a PID press release issued here Wednesday said.