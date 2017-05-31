PM takes notice of Hashmi’s irresponsible statement, directed to resign from senatorship: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif taking notice of Nihal Hashmi’s irresponsible statement
Wednesday directed him to immediately resign from the senatorship,
Dr Asif Kirmani, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs said.
In a press statement issued here, Dr Kirmani said that
Nihal Hashmi was summoned to the PM House today (Wednesday)
and was informed about the party’s decision of serving him
with a show cause notice and suspending his party membership.
Dr Kirmani told Nihal Hashmi that the Prime Minister
was very annoyed over his irresponsible statement and for
violating the party policy and discipline.
Dr Kirmani said that Nihal Hashmi was informed that the
prime minister had clearly directed him (Hashmi) to immediately
resign from senatorship.