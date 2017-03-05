PM takes aerial view of Gadaffi Stadium

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday took aerial view of Gadaffi Stadium where final of second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being played.

The Prime Minister, aboard a helicopter, took aerial view to witness the arrangements made for successful holding of the final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Later, the Prime Minister flew to Islamabad on board a special flight.