PM sympathizes with Chinese counterpart on devastating landslide

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Tuesday extended deepest sympathies to Government

and People of China on devastating landslides.

“I have learnt with great distress and sorrow the news

of the devastation caused by the recent landslides in China.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I extend

my deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” the

Prime Minister said in his message sent to Chinese Premier Li

Keqiang.

“The Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with our

Chinese brothers in this difficult time as they face the

devastation caused by the landslides with strength and grace,”

he added.