PM strongly condems Indian firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian security forces at Rawalakot and Chirri Kot sectors across Line of Control, resulting in martyrdom of two children.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of the country’s security forces for befitting response in silencing the enemy’s guns, a PM’s Office statement said.

He expressed deepest condolences and sympathies with the breaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss.