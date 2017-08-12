ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack taht
took place in Quetta.
According to a PM Office statement, the prime minister
directed all the authorities concerned to provide best medical
treatment to the injured people.
He condoled over the loss of innocent lives of the
country men in the incident.
“We will continue to work to eliminate the menace of
terrorism from our country,” the prime minister reiterated.
PM strongly condemns Quetta terror attack
ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan