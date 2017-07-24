PM strongly condemns Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Monday strongly condemned Lahore blast.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious
lives, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed
souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this
irreparable loss, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.
He also directed for extending the best possible medical
treatment for the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.
