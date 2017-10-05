PM strongly condemns Jhal Magsi blast

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has

strongly condemned terrorist attack at Dargah Fateh Pur Sharif in Jhal

Magsi on Thursday.

“Terrorists have no religion. We will not allow them to disturb our

peace and values; they will be dealt with the full might of the state,” the

Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives in the attack.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned at the federal and provincial levels to extend best possible medical assistance to the injured and speed up rescue activities.

Prime Minister Abbasi prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls

and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The Prime Minister also prayed for swift recovery of the injured.