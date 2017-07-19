PM strongly condemns Indian unprovoked firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by

Indian forces along Line of Control (LoC).

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the

Martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families

to bear this irreparable loss, said a press release.

He also highly appreciated the prompt and befitting

response of Pak Army in silencing the enemy guns.