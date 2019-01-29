PM strongly condemns cowardly act of terrorism in Loralai

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism in DIG Complex Loralai.

He lauded the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other security institutions for their timely action, which led to avoiding a big loss.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and for early recovery of the injured.

He said the cowardly act reflected the defeated mindset.”Our brave armed forces, police and nation were in high spirit,” he said, adding wherever the terrorist elements would try to emerge to fulfill their nefarious designs the state would fulfill its responsibility.

Pakistan had no place for terrorists and their facilitators, he added.