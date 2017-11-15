ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned attack on Police Officer in Quetta on Wednesday resulting in the loss of precious lives of the officer and his family members.
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of police officer Muhammad Ilyas and his family members.
PM strongly condemns attack on police officer in Quetta
