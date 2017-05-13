PM strongly condemns attack in Pishgan

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing incident in Gwadar’s Pishgan area in which innocent labourers were targeted.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

While directing the relevant authorities at the federal and provincial levels to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to task, the Prime Minister said all efforts would be made to maintain peace in the province at all cost.

“We will ensure all necessary measures to fully realize our dream of a developed and prosperous Balochistan Insha’ Allah,” PM office media wing’s press release quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.