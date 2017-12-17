PM strongly condemns Quetta church attack

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Quetta.

He said the whole nation was united in the fight against terrorism and had the determination to confront it.

The Prime Minister praised the security forces for their prompt response, PM office media wing said in a press release.

He also expressed his sympathies with the victims’ families and wished for early recovery of the injured.

Terrorists had attacked a church in Quetta this morning which was effectively repulsed by the security forces, killing them.