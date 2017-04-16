PM stresses upon unity for peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Sunday re-assured the members of Christian community

and all other minorities that Pakistan belonged to them and

stressed that the country’s peace and prosperity was in the

unity of all Pakistanis.

“It is a moral and national obligation of our nation to

protect the constitutional rights of each and every Christian

and all other minorities, living in Pakistan as enshrined in

our Constitution,” he said in a message on the Easter.

The Prime Minister extended his heartiest felicitations

to the Christian citizens on the occasion of their religious

festival, Easter.

“I wish our Christian brothers and sisters living in

Pakistan the happiness and joys of Easter,” a press release

of the PM office media wing quoted the Prime Minister as

saying.

The Prime Minister further noted with appreciation that

the Pakistani Christians were playing an important role in the

progress and development of the country.

“We deeply appreciate and are indebted to their valuable

contributions and services towards our collective national

objective of securing a truly strong, progressive and stable

Pakistan,” he added.