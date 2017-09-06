PM stresses upon expeditious completion of ongoing development schemes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday emphasized that every effort should be made

for expeditious completion of the ongoing development schemes.

He was talking to a delegation of PML-N members of the

National Assembly from Faisalabad division that called on him,

PM Office Media Wing press release said.

He observed that elected representatives should reach

out to the people of their constituencies and play their role

more effectively to resolve local issues and challenges.

The MNAs briefed the prime minister on development

projects and public welfare schemes of their respective

constituencies.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed,

Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State

Muhammad Talal Chaudhry and senior government officials were

present during the meeting.

Developmental activities and public welfare projects

undertaken during the present government were highlighted

during the meeting.

MNAs Lt col (R) Ghulam Rasool Sahi, Muhammad Asim

Nazir, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Dr

Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Mian Abdul Mannan,

Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ghulam

Muhammad Lali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sheikh Muhammad

Akram, Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer Sultan, Chaudhry Khalid Javaid

Warraich, Chaudhry Asad ur Rehman and Khalida Mansoor were

part of the delegation.