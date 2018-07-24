PM stresses strong liaison among public bodies to remove bottlenecks in investment growth

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Tuesday stressed strong coordination amongst the government bodies to maximum facilitate the businessmen to make investments in the country.

Chairing a briefing on Board of Investment (BOI) here at the PM’s Office, the Prime Minister called for liaison among the federal and the provincial governments, ministries, foreign missions and other stakeholders to remove bottlenecks in steady growth of investments.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Board of Investment towards facilitating businesses and attracting investments in various sectors of economy.

Minister for Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Secretary Finance . Arif Ahmed Khan, Chairman FBR Rukhsana Yasmin, Secretary BOI Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Kazim Niaz and other senior government officials attended the briefing.

Secretary BOI Mr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan briefed the Prime Minster about the role of the organization in the promotion of local as well as foreign investment in the country, facilitation of business community, improvement of legislative, regulatory and policy framework to attract investments.

He also highlighted facilitating businesses to flourish, working to improve ease of doing business and serving as a lead agency for furthering industrial cooperation under the CPEC projects.

Outlining various initiatives taken to promote investment in the country, the Secretary highlighted wide-ranging financial incentives and liberal policy regime that has been put in place to make the country an attractive destination for local as well as foreign potential investors in all sectors of economy.

He said efforts were afoot to address some issues that hampered steady growth of investment in the past and to restore confidence of the business community.

The Secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about the steps taken for improvement of ease of doing business in the country. Progress on establishment of Special Economic Zones in the CPEC was also reviewed.