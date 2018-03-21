PM stresses need for promoting education with basic moral values

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday stressed the need for promotion of education along with inculcation of basic moral values while maintaining balance between the two.

Decisions based upon morality and basic values had permanence, boosting morale of a government and thus leading to its success, he said addressing a conference organised by a private school system here at the PM Office.

The prime minister opined that observance of moral values opened the door for the political success; therefore, they were taking democratic and political decisions in the light of moral codes.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb also attended the event.

Prime Minister Abbasi underlining the importance of holding such conferences, said spread of education based upon basic principles was need of the hour. Though it was difficult to make decisions based upon values, but the same would entail permanence with long term objectives and achievements, he added.

The prime minister observed that though such long term decisions were not always popular yet still they had durability.

He also stressed upon the teaching community and parents to play their due role for the promotion of social values and stressed upon keeping a balance in education and morality.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between City School Network and the PM Office under the PM Youth Contact Programme for promotion of education. Federal Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and Chief Operating Officer City School, Shahzad Khan signed the document.

Earlier, Chairperson City School Network Dr Farzana Feroz addressed the gathering and stressed upon imparting quality education to children with inculcation of basic ethical values.

She said her institution had been providing ideal education in different disciplines.

Renowned educationists Dr Hurrina Jatoi, Dr Irfan Haider and Saira Naseem also addressed on the occasion. During the conference, Special Assistant to PM Mussadik Malik, Director General Higher Education Commission Punjab Shahid Saroha, representative of Spirit of Math Canada Kim Langen and journalist Hamid Mir took part in the panel discussion and highlighted the significance of basic values with regard to promotion of education, while recounting their personal experiences.