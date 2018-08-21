PM stresses joint action with int’l community to support victims of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan stood with international community in its efforts to eradicate terrorism and stressed joint action to support the victims of terrorism.

In his message on the ‘International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’, the Prime Minister said the eve is to thank and honour Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and armed forces who rendered immense sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the country’s people.

The day is being marked for the first time in the world on August 21 to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the government of Pakistan on its part had taken a number of measures to support victims of terrorism including rehabilitation of temporarily dislocated persons, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and payment of monetary compensation to the victims and their families.

He said the government of Pakistan and its people venerate and paid tribute to all those who suffered immensely at the hand of terrorists.

He said Pakistan had been one of the worst victims of terrorism, suffering thousands of casualties in this war, of both civilians and security personnel.

“We particularly hold in our thoughts and prayers the victims of heartless and brutal attack on Peshawar Army Public School that resulted in loss of more than 130 precious lives. The lives that were lost too early, which we will never forget,” he said.

Imran Khan said despite these losses, the country’s resolve to fight terrorism remained unwavering.

“In the face of every tragedy, the resilient Pakistani nation has shown that the values of enlightenment, compassion and empathy that bind us together, are much stronger than the forces of intolerance, hatred, and violence that aim to divide us,” he said.