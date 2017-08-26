PM stresses for encouraging tax culture to boost national economy

KARACHI, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday called for expanding the tax base in the country, besides encouraging the tax-paying culture in order to boost the national economy.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of prominent businessmen led by Muhammad Ali Tabba which called on him here at the Governor House, said the Pakistan Muslim League government had already started the reforms process to facilitate ease of doing business in the country.

“Our government has focused on expanding infrastructure, including road network and power projects that are a pre-requisite for a robust economy,” he said.

He said the business community was always welcome to provide tangible advice and bring up out-of-the-box solutions that help in further strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

He said the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects were the lifeline of the country and business community should take full advantage of them.

Prime Minister Abbasi emphasized that the interactions between the government and the business community needed to be more frequent.

The business delegation thanked the prime minister for meeting them and said the business community of Pakistan was as ever willing to support the government in its endeavours to increase exports.

The delegation comprised Fawad Anwar, Zain Bashir, Jawed Happy, Asif Tata, Shahid Surti, Shehzad Ahmed. Miftah Ismaeel, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, in a separate meeting, a delegation of Young Presidents Organization, led by Mahmood Maulvi called on the prime minister at the Governor House.

The delegation included Ali Jameel, Jameel Yousuf, Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, Abbas D. Habib, Abrar Hassan, Razi ur Rahman Khan, Maheen Rehman, Sohail Taba, Ghais Khan, Amin Lakhany, Nadeem Lodhi, Adnan Sarfaraz, Muhammad Ali Habib and Ahmed Zuberi.