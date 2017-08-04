PM stresses for economic diplomacy to harness Pakistan’s potential

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Friday stressed the importance of economic diplomacy to
harness Pakistan’s true economic potential in win-win
partnership with other countries.
The prime minister said this during a briefing given to
him by Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua here on
Pakistan’s foreign policy including the issues of importance
in country’s policy.
Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also present.
The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to
extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just
struggle of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for their right
of self-determination.
He directed for continued projection of grave human
rights violations in IoK by the Indian occupation forces.