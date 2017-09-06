PM stresses for adopting proactive approach towards projecting positive image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday

emphasized the need for adopting a proactive approach towards projecting the positive image of the country and countering negative propaganda locally and internationally.

He said this while chairing a briefing on the working of Information

and Broadcasting Division here at Prime Minister’s office.

The prime minster observed that the information ministry and its

attached departments should be more responsive, vibrant and catering to the needs of the people.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the

prime minister about the working of the ministry and its attached departments including Press Information Department, External Publicity Wing and other organizations. A special focus was afforded to the initiatives surrounding electronic and digital media.

Matters pertaining to Pakistan Television Corporation and Films and

Broadcasting Policy were also discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister directed the information ministry to adopt

innovative and modern approach towards generation and dissemination of information.