ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday
discussed the overall situation of the province with
particular focus on development projects and law and order.
The Sindh chief minister called on the prime minister at the
PM Office, a press release said.
Assuring the chief minister of complete support of the
federal government, the prime minister stressed that the
formula of resource distribution after adoption of 18th
Amendment and the National Finance Commission award, put a greater responsibility on the federating units for meeting the aspirations of the people at local and provincial level.
The federal government played more than its due role in
the last four years for addressing the major infrastructure
and power deficit in all the provinces, he added.
PM, Sindh CM discuss development projects
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan