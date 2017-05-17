PM Sharif & Hong Kong Chief Executive discuss bilateral ties, future cooperation

HONG KONG, May 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday

met the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Leung Chun-Ying and discussed the bilateral ties and ways to further enhance the cooperation in multiple spheres.

The prime minister arrived here Tuesday on a three-day visit from Chines

Hangzhou city.

He was accompanied by Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir

Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid, Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail and others.

The chief executive was accompanied by Finance Secretary Hong Kong Paul

CHAN Mo Po, Commissioner for Belt and Road Yvonne CHOI Ying Pik and Secretary Treasury.

On his arrival at the Government House, the prime minister was received

by the chief executive.

Both the leaders warmly shook hands and the prime minister also penned

his comments in the guests book.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the matters of mutual

interest and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sharif said that Pakistan and

Hong Kong enjoyed brotherly relations. He said Hong Kong was one of his favorite places.

He said that Pakstan had strong relations with Hong Kong and there was a

great scope for trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the cooperation between the two countries in different

sectors must be enhanced.

Prime Minister Sharif said that several companies of Hong Kong had their

permanent offices in Pakistan which testified their trust in the country.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor would enable traders to

transport their goods to the world through Gwadar Port.

The prime minister said that the Pakistan’s liberal trade policies

provided ample opportunities to the investors of Hong Kong.

He also encouragd the businessmen from Hong Kong to take active part in

CPEC which was in the mutual benefit of the two nations.

In his remarks, the Hong Kong Chief Executive welcomed the prime

minister to Hong Kong.

He said that Pakistan and Hong Kong had strong relations based on the

history.

The chief executive said that the two countries were cooperating with

each other in multiple spheres.

He also called for enhancing the economic cooperation between Pakistan

and Hong Kong.