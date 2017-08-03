PM Shahid Khaqan assumes his official duties

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi officially assumed his duties as the next Prime Minister of the country Thursday.

He was warmly received by the senior staff of PM House when he arrived here at the PM House.

A Guard of honour was presented to him by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces and National Anthem of Pakistan was also played. The Prime Minister reviewed the Guard of Honour.

The Prime Minister would be getting a briefing about his official duties and introduced to the other staff before taking up the his regular duties.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the 28th Prime Minister of the country and was elected by a majority of 221 votes in the National Assembly following disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.