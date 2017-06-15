PM sets history by appearing before JIT: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Senior politicians and parliamentarians on Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set the history by appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT).
Talking to APP outside Judicial Academy, they said that Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif endorsed confidence on institutions as
maintenance of supremacy of law was his prime objective.
They said Prime Minister had taken a strong step of writing a
letter to the Supreme Court for setting up a commission on Panama
issue. They viewed that only clean leaders make such decisions.
PML leader Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said Prime Minister and his
family were fully supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda by
some political parties.
Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Vice President PML N lawyers wing stated
that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always worked for strengthening
institutions and respect of courts. He added that decision of JIT
would clear all doubts from people minds.
MNA Parveen Masood Bhatti said, no one try to politicize the
matter of JIT for their political advantage as their endeavour to
pollute minds of general public would not be succeeded.
MNA Nighat Parveen Mir said from the very first day Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif was quite clear in his stance on Panama Papers
matter and soon decision of JIT would also clear all doubts.
Senator Nuzat Sadiq said that Sharif family sacrificed a lot
for supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic
institutions in the country. She added despite all challenges Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif will continue his efforts for improving the
life of poor segment of the society.
MNAs Shahnaz Saleem and Khalida Mansoor stated that family
members of any Prime Minister had presented before JIT for the first
time in the history of the country, setting a new precedent that no
one is above law.
They said masses would not accept politicians who made only
fake claims and do nothing for them on ground.
MNA Shaheen Habib Ullah and Rozina Alam Khan said PM Nawaz
Sharif always raised voice for freedom of judiciary and his long
march for Chief Justice in past was an ample proof of it.
MNA Shakila Luqman and Miaza Hameed shared that PM’s decision
of presenting before JIT was a positive step for strengthening
democracy in the country.
Senator Nuzat Sadiq and Chaudhary Tanveer Hussain, stated that
today is an important day in the history of the country as Prime
Minister of the country has volunteered himself to appear before an
investigation team.
They stated that no one is above law and Prime Minister has
proved it by his deed that for democracy he can give any kind of
sacrifice.
