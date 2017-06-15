PM sets example by appearing before JIT: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

had set an example by appearing before joint investigation team

(JIT), which will further strengthen constitution and law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the

institutions were functioning under their domain.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party

had given sacrifices for restoration of judiciary.

“All the institutions are moving towards maturity, ” he

said.

Khawaja M Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

government had made efforts to strengthen economy.

To a question he said the elements wanted to come into power

through backdoor, they must know that all the institutions were

working under their domain.