PM sets example by appearing before JIT: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
had set an example by appearing before joint investigation team
(JIT), which will further strengthen constitution and law.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the
institutions were functioning under their domain.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party
had given sacrifices for restoration of judiciary.
“All the institutions are moving towards maturity, ” he
said.
Khawaja M Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
government had made efforts to strengthen economy.
To a question he said the elements wanted to come into power
through backdoor, they must know that all the institutions were
working under their domain.
