PM sees wider role for private sector in healthcare services

KARACHI, Apr 28 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday urged the private sector to come forward and play its role for provision of quality healthcare services to the poor people of Karachi.

He said the government was making all-out efforts for the provision of facilities in the health sector with innovations, but it was a fact that the private sector could serve well than the public sector. Both sectors should collectively provide healthcare services to the poor segments of society with their combined efforts, he added.

The prime minister was addressing an inauguration ceremony of Charitable Dialysis Center and Shaheed Khalid bin Waleed Auditorium here at Darul Sehat hospital. Sindh Governor Muhmmad Zubair and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Abbasi noted that the economic growth and prosperity of Karachi was linked with the development of the rest of country. No government could ignore Karachi and there was no politics, he added.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the subjects were devolved to the provinces, however, the federal government still considered its responsibility to develop the mega city and referred to the Karachi package.

He directed the Sindh governor to pursue the package in consultation with the mayor of Karachi.

The prime minister said the federal government had also resolved the power issue. When it came to public issues, all parties were on one platform and there was no political divide, he added.

He said the government had announced tax incentives for the business class and investors, which were unprecedented in the whole world.

He called upon the investors and private sector in health sector to take maximum benefits from the incentives and serve the humanity.