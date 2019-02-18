PM sees off Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday saw off Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at Nur Khan Air Base after the conclusion of latter’s two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The prime minister, leaving aside the protocol, himself drove the Saudi Crown Prince to the air base as sign of warmth and affection between leadership of the two brotherly countries.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, cabinet members, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, top military and civilian authorities were present at the air base to see off the royal dignitary and his delegation.

The Saudi Crown Prince accompanied by a high-powered delegation had arrived Islamabad on Sunday evening on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his stay, Mohammad bin Salman held discussions with the leadership of Pakistan followed by signing of seven memorandums of understanding/ agreements worth US$20 billion in diverse fields.