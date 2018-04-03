PM seeks world attention towards plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP):In a show of solidarity with Kashmiris, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would highlight the gross human rights violations going on in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) to seek world attention for their right to self-determination while addressing the Joint-sitting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He said, in an earlier message, Pakistan would stand up to the demand of the victims of Indian brutality. Pakistan had strongly condemned the brutal and indiscriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces leading to martyrdom of over 20 innocent Kashmiris in Shopian and Anantnag in the IoK.

“The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable,” he said .

He said, “Indian attempts to label the legitimate Kashmir struggle as terrorism cannot deter the valiant people of Jammu and Kashmir from their demand of exercising their right to self determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.”

A special meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday reviewed the evolving situation as Indian brutalities and killings in the IoK continue unabated.

The cabinet condemned the suspension of communication services, in the valley, terming it a “reprehensible attempt” aimed at silencing the voice of Kashmiris.

Pakistan had always supported the brave and resilient people of the IoK who had stood up against the brutal repression, incarceration, torture and extra judicial killing by the illegal occupation Indian forces, he said.

Prime Minister Abbasi, in his address, would likely to highlight the significance of the Kashmir issue and its importance for regional peace.

He would also bring to the fore, gross human rights violations and urge the international community to take cognizance of the deteriorating situation.

He may point out that the deteriorating situation in IoK and the escalation by the Indian army along the Working Boundary and the Line of Control was a flashpoint and a threat to regional peace and tranquility.

The federal cabinet had already requested the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission to send fact finding missions to the IoK. It also reiterated that the prime minister’s request to the UN Secretary General to appoint a special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan would observe April 6, as Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend support to the Kashmiris brothers against Indian brutalities.